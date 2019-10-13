|
|
Age 87, peacefully passed away at his home in Lauderdale, MN on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Friends and neighbors will gather and honor Bill's life on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:30-9:00 PM. This Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place in the Ordway Gardens at 5:30 PM in the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory located at Como Park in St. Paul, MN. William Bernard Silverman, the son of Samuel and Ida Silverman was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 3, 1932. After completing his undergraduate work at CCNY — The City College of New York — Bill moved to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota where he received his Masters & PhD in Biology. For 31 years he taught a wide range of Biology and Botany classes at the University of St. Thomas. As a teacher, friend and mentor, Bill inspired hundreds of students at St. Thomas as well as many neighbors and friends. He is a Professor Emeritus at the University of St. Thomas. Memorial Donations in Bill's honor can be sent to the William B. Silverman Scholarship at the University of St. Thomas, Mail DEV, 2115 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota 55105 OR The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel/ ASPNI, a non profit organization with headquarters in Great Neck, NY 11024. Contact them at [email protected] or 1.800.411.0966 Special Thanks to Heartland Hospice, Lifesprk and many friends and neighbors for their support and love. On Sunday, October 20, 2019, the Celebration of Life commemorating Dr. William Bernard Silverman will take place at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory which is located at the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, MN 55103. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019