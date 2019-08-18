Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Birdie WOLFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birdie Rose (Bernadine) WOLFE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Birdie Rose (Bernadine) WOLFE Obituary
Passed away peacefully on 8-15-2019 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend Preceded in death by husband Bob "Tiger" Wolfe. Survived by children Stacey (David), Bob Jr. (Diane), Jayne (Jim), Diana (Brian), Patrick (Jan Marie); brother Einar (Julie); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones. With Birdie having so many loving homes in many locations, there will be no formal celebration. Special Thanks to everyone at Cypress IM and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Birdie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.