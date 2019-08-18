|
|
Passed away peacefully on 8-15-2019 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend Preceded in death by husband Bob "Tiger" Wolfe. Survived by children Stacey (David), Bob Jr. (Diane), Jayne (Jim), Diana (Brian), Patrick (Jan Marie); brother Einar (Julie); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones. With Birdie having so many loving homes in many locations, there will be no formal celebration. Special Thanks to everyone at Cypress IM and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019