Age 93 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Afton, MN. Birdie Ruth Meyer was born in Hastings, MN on May 25, 1927. Birdie loved dancing, riding her John Deere mower and keeping warm by the fire in her wood stove. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1945 and was a lifetime member of United Church of Christ in Cottage Grove, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillian Kohls; former spouse, Harold H. Meyer; brother, Wayne (Inez) Kohls; sister, Bette (Fred) Meyer and sons-in-law, Fred Ebarb and Gale Crenshaw. She is survived by children: Ronald (Jan) Meyer, Roxanna Ebarb and Duane "Zeke" (Dawn) Meyer; grandchildren: Crissy (Chris) Wagner, Deanna (David) Stivers, Marc (Jen) Meyer, Amanda (Kit) Kerr, Loni (Nate) Uecker, Jacob (Emilee) Meyer and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be placed in the Columbarium at Cottage Grove Cemetery in Cottage Grove, MN and at home on the farm. If you wish to make a donation in Birdie's memory, please make it to an organization or a cause that holds meaning to you.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store