1/1
Birdie Ruth MEYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Birdie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Afton, MN. Birdie Ruth Meyer was born in Hastings, MN on May 25, 1927. Birdie loved dancing, riding her John Deere mower and keeping warm by the fire in her wood stove. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1945 and was a lifetime member of United Church of Christ in Cottage Grove, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillian Kohls; former spouse, Harold H. Meyer; brother, Wayne (Inez) Kohls; sister, Bette (Fred) Meyer and sons-in-law, Fred Ebarb and Gale Crenshaw. She is survived by children: Ronald (Jan) Meyer, Roxanna Ebarb and Duane "Zeke" (Dawn) Meyer; grandchildren: Crissy (Chris) Wagner, Deanna (David) Stivers, Marc (Jen) Meyer, Amanda (Kit) Kerr, Loni (Nate) Uecker, Jacob (Emilee) Meyer and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be placed in the Columbarium at Cottage Grove Cemetery in Cottage Grove, MN and at home on the farm. If you wish to make a donation in Birdie's memory, please make it to an organization or a cause that holds meaning to you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved