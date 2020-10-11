Age 76, of White Bear Lake Loving Father, Grandfather & Friend Preceded in death by his parents, Nils and Vera. Survived by daughter, Yvonne (Eric) Casperson; son, Erik (Amy Wyland); grand children, Nic, Simon, Owen, Vera; and his dog Tucker. BJ was a friendly man with a gift for gab. He was a talented woodworker, who loved music, sci-fi, technology and his family. We will miss his laugh and his big hugs. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2-4PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL. Private family Interment at Eveleth Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172