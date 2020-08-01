Age 78, of St Paul Died July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Eunice. Bjorn is survived by Margot, his wife of 53 years, son Bjorn Monson II, daughter Amy (Eric) Williams, granddaughter Rachel Williams, grandsons Benjamin and Lucas Williams. He is also survived by sisters Stefani (Jon) Lee and Kirsten (Duane) Monick, sister-in law, Wanda (Hank) Fredenburg, nieces Lindsey (Martin) and Grace Caraway, Erica (Jeff), Amanda and Katie Brown, Cynthia (Thomas) Schluter and Eliza Monick; nephews, Eric and Stefan Schluter, Erik (Rachel) and Mitchel Monick, Evan (Stephanie), Liam and Connor Monick, Nathan (Colleda) Monick, Asher Caraway and William, Jack and Judah Iaeger. Bjorn was born in Canby, MN and graduated from Canby High School in 1960. He graduated from Luther College, Decorah, IA in 1964 and from the UMN Medical School in 1968, followed by a year of internship at the University of WVA, Morgantown. After serving 2 years as Captain, Flight Surgeon, in the US Air Force, Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, SD, he resumed his medical training, completing a general surgery residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in 1976. He then completed a thoracic surgery residency at the UMN Medical School, finishing with a fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital in 1978. He was certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. He began his medical practice at Hennepin County Medical Center in 1978. He began his practice in thoracic surgery at Methodist Hospital St. Louis Park, MN, where he established the first Heart Surgery Program there in 1985, now known as Park Nicollet Heart & Vascular Center. Along with his partners, he had operating privileges at Abbott Northwestern, Fairview, Minneapolis Children's, and Veterans Hospitals, as well as holding a Prof of Surgery position at UMN Hospitals. Park Nicollet Foundation awarded him the 2006 Earl Young Physician of Excellence Recipient. He chose to retire early in 2008 due to a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. The family log cabin on Leech Lake became his retirement retreat and a special gathering place for family and friends. He loved spending time on the water in his carefully preserved Thompson Bros wooden boat. He truly enjoyed photographing birds, listening to the loons, beekeeping, and watching others enjoy the special place he created. Bjorn deeply loved his family and was a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. The thoughtful presence of his colleagues and the loving professional care from hospital staff while a patient in Methodist Hospital will especially be remembered for the comfort it gave him and to his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace University Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Parkinson's Foundation of MN, and Park Nicollet Foundation. Due to current restrictions, a private service for family is planned.









