Age 83, of St. Paul Passed away May 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by sister & soulmate Darlene Pikal, daughter Cheryl Langlais & fiance Bill Prickett. Blanche enjoyed a successful career at Deluxe, and made lifelong friends. She loved traveling with Dar to Alaska & Florida. An RV trip to NM with Cheryl, Bill & dogs proved to be a fun adventure! One of Blanche's greatest moments was 2007 when she was crowned St. Paul Winter Carnival Senior Royalty Queen. She was devoted to caring for others, loved by all who knew her. To honor Blanche's wishes, cremation will take place, with no service. "Let no one mourn for me; for I still live in your hearts".




Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
