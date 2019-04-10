Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Lutheran Church
150 5th St
Marine on St Croix, MN 55047
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob DAVIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bob DAVIS Obituary
Age 71, of Marine on St. Croix Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He will be sadly missed by wife, Jeannie; father, Ronny Schmidt; children, Bryan (Chris) Davis, Jenni (Justin) Viken, Sherry (Jeremy) Rasmussen, Lance (Melissa) Nelson and Rusty (Tamara) Davis; 11 grandchildren and one on the way; family friend, Jason King; many other family and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150 Fifth Street, Marine on St. Croix, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.