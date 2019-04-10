|
|
Age 71, of Marine on St. Croix Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He will be sadly missed by wife, Jeannie; father, Ronny Schmidt; children, Bryan (Chris) Davis, Jenni (Justin) Viken, Sherry (Jeremy) Rasmussen, Lance (Melissa) Nelson and Rusty (Tamara) Davis; 11 grandchildren and one on the way; family friend, Jason King; many other family and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150 Fifth Street, Marine on St. Croix, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019