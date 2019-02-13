Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
University Lutheran Church of Hope
601 13th Ave. SE
Minneapolis, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
University Lutheran Church of Hope
601 13th Ave. SE
Minneapolis, MN
Bob FELLING Obituary
Age 56, of New Brighton Formerly of St. Paul Passed peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2019 after a 4 year struggle with Neurosarcoidosis. Preceded in death by father, William; and father-in-law, Bob Haltli. Survived by loving wife, Tami; children, Nick (Anjee), Josh, Kelsey; mother, Pat (Bill) Heino; brother, Bill (Liz); mother-in-law, Jeanette Haltli; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (James), Greg (Tiffany), and Doug. Bob is also survived by his favorite dog, Dora. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Funeral service Friiday, February 15, 11AM with visitation one hour prior at University Lutheran Church of Hope, 601 13th Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Visitation also Thursday, February 14, 4-7PM at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. NE, Mpls
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019
