Cherished husband, father, papa, son-in-law, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He was our inspiration, our fixer, bold in character and thought with a matchless sense of humor! He had integrity and a love for each of us that made us feel special. Bob was Nancy's sweetheart and Melissa's protector. He was adventuresome with Memphis and Jack and a willing participant in mischief with his siblings!! We all have stories! His "Bob-isms" will be remembered and repeated. Bob, 67, formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away on February 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. A celebration of Bob's life was held on February 13, 2019 at Iles Dunn's Chapel, Des Moines. Our solace is found in Matthew 25:23 "His Master replied, well done good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness." Some people leave this life with a reputation… Bob leaves a legacy. We love you Bob… www.IlesCares.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019