Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob HOGSTAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob HOGSTAD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bob HOGSTAD Obituary
Cherished husband, father, papa, son-in-law, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He was our inspiration, our fixer, bold in character and thought with a matchless sense of humor! He had integrity and a love for each of us that made us feel special. Bob was Nancy's sweetheart and Melissa's protector. He was adventuresome with Memphis and Jack and a willing participant in mischief with his siblings!! We all have stories! His "Bob-isms" will be remembered and repeated. Bob, 67, formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away on February 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. A celebration of Bob's life was held on February 13, 2019 at Iles Dunn's Chapel, Des Moines. Our solace is found in Matthew 25:23 "His Master replied, well done good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness." Some people leave this life with a reputation… Bob leaves a legacy. We love you Bob… www.IlesCares.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.