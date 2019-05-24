Home

Age 85 of Nalcrest, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in Sebring, FL. He was born May 16, 1934 in St. Paul, MN to the late Theodore and Eleanor Schwandt. He was retired from NW Bell/Qwest Telephone Company and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Rochester, MN. Bob was a veteran of Korea, honorably serving in the U.S. Army. He liked to spend his spare time camping, playing cards and bowling. He will be missed by his wife of 63 years, Dolores Schwandt, two children, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2019
