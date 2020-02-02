|
November 24, 1953 January 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Herbert & Betty Berry; brother, Robert Berry. Survived by husband of 41 years, Glenn; daughter, Zachari; nieces and nephews, Jessica Berry, Suzanne Schauwecker, Mary Elliott, Eric Wetz, Justin Wetz, Briana Woodworth & Brady Wetz; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. Bobbie graduated from the American Fashion College of Switzerland, with a degree in Fashion Design. She owned Bobbie's Couturiere, a designer clothing boutique in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the Twin Cities she designed for the Minnesota Opera Guild and the Winter Carnival princesses. For the past 14 years she had been the costume designer for Pas de Deux Dance Studio. Visitation Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and starting at 10:00 AM at the church. Funeral Service Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) 11:00 AM at NORTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2675 E. Hwy 36, North St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020