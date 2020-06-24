Bonita A. "Bonnie" TORGERSEN
Age 75 Bonnie passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, James & Margaret Hannah. Bonnie will lovingly be remembered by her daughters, Dawn Strong & Debra (Troy) Rose; life partner, Al "Allie" Webster of 47 years; grandsons, Jake & Justin, who she adored with all her heart; sisters, Barbara (Paul), Liz, Bobbi (Glenn); and many other relatives & friends. Bonnie retired from the State of MN – DOER after 33 years of service and loved her job. She and Al wintered in Arizona and spent their summers at Voyageur Village in Danbury, WI where she enjoyed playing golf. Bonnie will forever be remembered by those who loved her for her beautiful and kind soul. Heaven gained an angel but her kindness and passion for life will forever live on in her family & friends. A Celebration of Bonnie's life 6PM Monday, June 29th with visitation beginning at 4PM at Roberts Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
