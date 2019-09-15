|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend Age 74, passed away September 7, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Margaret Hanson and brother, Steven Hanson. She was born and raised in Albert Lea, MN, where she graduated from high school in 1962. After graduating from Mankato State University, Bonnie shared her gift of voice and musical talent teaching choir, music, piano and band throughout the greater metro area. In 1996 Bonnie joined Tena Companies, where she worked in Human Resources until her retirement in 2014. She found joy and community at her Church, where she sang in the Senior Choir, was an Assisting Minister and directed the Children's Choir for 25 years. Bonnie was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and family. She was a longtime member of the Como Women's Club. The true joy of her life was being a mom and grandmother (GB). She will always be remembered for her banana bread, Christmas cookies and lefse. Survived by daughter, Kjirsten (Brook) Nystrom; grandchildren, Beckett and Cade; stepson, Todd (Amy) Doole; sister-in-law, Kittie Hanson; nephew, Andrew (Kristine) Hanson and many other relatives and very special friends. Funeral service 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 22 with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3115 Victoria St. N, Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Donations will be given in her name to the Music Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019