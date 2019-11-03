Home

Bonnie A. LOWE

Bonnie A. LOWE Obituary
Age 53, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 while surrounded by loving family and friends. Preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Milton and Eileen Lowe; and father, Robert Rumpza; grandparents, Luella, Alvina, and Robert Schlekewy and Benedict Rumpza. Survived by loving husband of 30 years, Gregg; daughter, Brooke (fiancé, Zac LeCuyer) and son, Brandon (Caitlin McConnell); mother, Sandra Rumpza; brother, Brian (Cheri) Rumpza; sisters, Brenda (Scott) Lichtenberg and Mary Rumpza; and loving nieces, nephews, and many other close family and friends. Bonnie was the most loving, caring, and generous person one could meet. Above all, she cherished her time spent with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed, and her legacy will live on in each of us. Celebration of Life will be 3-7 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Historic Hope Glen Farm, 10276 East Point Douglas Rd. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 with Memorial Service beginning at 4 PM. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
