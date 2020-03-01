Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
BRADSAHW
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
BRADSAHW
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN
View Map
Bonnie ERICKSON Obituary
Age 79 Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Goodwin and Norma Erickson. Survived by her brother, David Erickson; sister Karen Packer; blessed to have had her as a mother are Jeff and Jodi Trebatowski; she was known to her grandson Evan as Granny, whom she adored. Retiring after 20+ years from teaching kindergarten, Bonnie's life was filled with joy from her many adventures with family and friends. A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, March 21, at 10AM with a service beginning at 12:00 PM at BRADSAHW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, WBL, MN 55127. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to and Children's Home Society. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
