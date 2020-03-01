|
Age 79 Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Goodwin and Norma Erickson. Survived by her brother, David Erickson; sister Karen Packer; blessed to have had her as a mother are Jeff and Jodi Trebatowski; she was known to her grandson Evan as Granny, whom she adored. Retiring after 20+ years from teaching kindergarten, Bonnie's life was filled with joy from her many adventures with family and friends. A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, March 21, at 10AM with a service beginning at 12:00 PM at BRADSAHW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, WBL, MN 55127. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to and Children's Home Society. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020