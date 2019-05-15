Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
Mounds View., MN
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
Mounds View, MN
(Noyes) Bonnie Lynn Age 75, of Mounds View, MN Passed away May 14, 2019 She has been sealed by the Holy Spirit and marked with the cross of Christ forever. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Gladys Noyes, and brother Bruce Noyes. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth Fletcher, daughters Stephanie (Curtis) Lee and Rachel (Merle) Biggs, grandchildren Lauren, Katie, Jane, Maren, and David, and sister Marsha Farwick. Visitation at 10 am, followed by service at 11 am, Saturday, May 18 at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Mounds View. choicecremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019
