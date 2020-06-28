Bonnie Helen PETRASEK
Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister Age 78, died June 19, 2020, res. IGH. Preceded in death by husband LeRoy and parents Mel and Helen Rowe. Survived by brother Bob Rowe; beloved Mom of Mike (Terri), Mark, Paul and Nancy (Dan Hamilton); Grandma of Kris (Ben) Boyles and Bob (Kelly) Petrasek; Great Grandma of Nolan, Jayce, Colin, Brielle and Emersyn. Graveside service Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oakland Cemetery, Sycamore St. E and Jackson St., St. Paul (meet inside the gate). Following Covid-19 guidelines guests and family will follow social distancing and those may wear masks if desired. Bonnie was a volunteer at Lewis House. Memorials preferred to Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, IGH.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
