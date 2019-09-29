|
|
Age 76, of Minneapolis and St Paul Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene P. Daly Jr. and parents Edward J. and Marjorie C. Heinen. Survived by her daughters Beth Daly and Kathryn Joo. Bonnie graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota and a Master's of Education from the University of St. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial 11am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church Mendota Heights. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Cretin-Derham Hall High School St Paul, University of St. Thomas St. Paul, Children's Home Society of MN, or University of Minnesota Foundation. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019