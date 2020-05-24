was born April 6, 1945 in Mankato, Minnesota to Russell and Mae Hughes. She had two sisters, Norma and Shirley, who loved her very much! Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Thomas, and to this marriage two sons were born: Scott Thomas, of Sartell, MN, married to Corey with children Kyra and Evan, and Andrew Christopher, of Los Angeles, CA married to Erika. She was very proud of all of her family and they will greatly miss her. Bonnie was a prolific writer, an art enthusiast, a painter, a photographer, and a lover of pottery. Bonnie felt a strong attachment to her Welsh heritage and she truly lived, "To be born Welsh is to be born privileged. Not with a silver spoon in your mouth but music in your blood and poetry in your soul." She loved growing up on the farm and helping her Dad in the fields. Driving the old Ford tractor was a joy that set her free. Bonnie's words: I was born free I will die free. Holding onto the strings of my kinetic kite As I float upward to a new life Beyond the stars Beyond the moon Beyond all expectations of what life can be Bonnie passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Arden Hills, Minnesota leaving behind many friends and relatives who loved her.









