Bonnie Kay MANTHEY
Of White Bear Township Formerly of Maplewood, passed away July 7, 2020. Bonnie graduated from Richfield High School and earned a degree in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State. Her career centered around being an insurance under-writer with St. Paul Companies/ Travelers Insurance. While there, she received her CPCU designation. Bonnie is survived by husband, John and her beloved Westie, Maggie. Also survived by sisters, Pat Hildebrandt of Minneapolis, MN and Carole Hanschen of Osakis, MN; nieces, Sheila Bentzen of Minneapolis, MN and Amy Hanschen of Osakis, MN; nephews, Curtis Hildebrandt of Evansville, IN and Kellen Hildebrandt of Minneapolis, MN; and brother-in-law, David Manthey of Eagan, MN. Bonnie always believed that our connection to pets, especially dogs, make us better people. Her thinking was that dogs in particular represented a small piece of heaven here on earth. With this thinking in mind, memorials preferred to Can Do Canines, 9449 Science Center Dr., New Hope, MN 55428.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

