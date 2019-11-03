|
|
Age 75, of White Bear Lake formerly of Stillwater Went home to the Lord October 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Bonnie was preceded in death by her precious son, Mark, whom she grieved for every day since he passed. She has now rejoined him in heaven! Bonnie is survived by her husband Ted; three children Michael (Nicky), Michelle (Ryan) Engelstad, and Mitchell (Dallas); as well as six grandchildren Christopher Schroeder and Lilly LaValley, Jack and Sophia LaValley, and Greta and Gabe Engelstad; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Special thanks to the staff at Region's hospital for their dedication and amazing care. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers to honor Bonnie's giving spirit by requesting donations be given to charitable organizations close to your heart. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019