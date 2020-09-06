Age 93, of Edina Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Survived by children, Peter (Kimberly) Russell, Tricia (Duncan) Charnell, Mary (Geoff) Spades; grandchildren, Ryan (Saleha) and Taylor Russell, Amelia and Sophie Charnell, Ryan, Nick, and Joe Spades; brother, Jack (Ginger) Overbye; also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Preceded in death by parents John and Priscilla Overbye; husband Charles Russell; and son, John Patrick. Bonnie was born in 1926 and raised in Grafton, North Dakota. She enjoyed being an active member on student council and the debate team, graduating third in her high school class. She continued her education at the University of North Dakota where she made many lifelong friends at the Alpha Theta chapter of Delta Gamma, where she's a 75yr honorary member. Upon completion of her Journalism degree she declined a position at the Harold of Grand Forks to pursue her love of flying, something she said she wholeheartedly fell in love with. As a stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines, she traveled the world and embraced all cultures but her love of Japan led her to live there for several years. After her travels, she returned to get her master's degree in teaching. She met and married Charles Russell and together they made their final move to Edina. She taught English at Humboldt High School until her love of raising her children took over. She was an avid golfer, excellent bridge player, and an amazing artist specializing in oil based paints. She treasured summers at her cottage on the Whitefish chain and created many family memories there for all. She had a strong faith in God believing that god's mercy was new every morning. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and wife that found good in everything and everyone. She lived her 93 years with optimism and kindness, showing unconditional love to so many. Her beauty, smile, and quiet elegance will be treasured forever. A private funeral service for the family members will be held in her honor. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Edina Chapel 952-920-3996