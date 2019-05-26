|
B. Oct. 15, 1928, Chicago, IL to Richard Charles and Bonnie Rosalie (Wray) Weidman, D. Mar. 17, 2019, Naples, FL. Loving sister to Dorothy Cheryl Weidman. Caring mother to Cynthia Nugent Hart (John), and Dale Alan Nugent (Liz), Adoring grandma to: John Daniel Hart, Laura Nugent Hart Gillespie, Elinor Hart Murárová (Joe Murar), Colin William Hart (Ashlee), Katherine (Katie) Elizabeth, Ana Elise, Daniel John, and John (Jack) Richard Nugent. Great grandma to Sophia Kate Hart and Jozef Daniel Murar. Pre-deceased by beloved husband D. Eugene (Gene) Nugent, son Mark Alan, bros-in-law Bernard Nugent, and Henry Claeson, grandson-in-law Trevor Gillespie. Bonnie grew up in Gladstone Park, IL and was in Taft High Schools Class of January 1946. At age 13, she met Gene who wooed her on trumpet at school dances. "He would break while the band played "Stardust", so he could dance with me." At Taft, she was a member of the informal club "The Grapefruit Girls" whose motto was "One squeeze, and you get it in the eye". She attended MacMurray College and Northwestern University, graduating in three years as an elementary educator. She then embarked on her chosen career of raising three children and took jobs as a substitute teacher. In 1973, she moved to MN. Gene soon thereafter became President of Pentair. She gladly did extra for him at home and as supporting spouse at corporate functions. Bonnie led the Mark A. Nugent Medical Research Foundation after her son's untimely death. She was passionate about politics and in her retirement served as the President of Eagle Forum chapters in both MN and FL. In this role, she conquered her fear of public speaking, a major personal victory. Bonnie loved being with her family and would twist arms to make sure that all attended special events. She was ever a cheerleader for her grandchildren. As children, she would take them on "animal safari's" around her MN home to see the wildlife. As they grew, she generously offered wisdom on how to deal with their inevitable trials. Bonnie enjoyed bridge, pontoon boat rides, the mountains, downhill and x-country skiing, sailing, and golfing. She loved writing and left a grand library of poems, articles, stories and family history for future generations. She took great pride in her appearance – hair, make-up, clothing, and "accessorizing" were top notch throughout her life. She would coach those around her "You can never be overdressed". She was, therefore, a notably beaming presence wherever she was. Bonnie, and Gene, received honors from Northwestern University, the University of MN and United Hospital for their charitable works. Memorial Services: Sat. June 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2739 Stinson Blvd., St. Anthony, MN. Visitation at 10:00am, Service at 11:00, lunch to follow. Private interment. Memorials: Memorials (In memory of Bonnie L. Nugent) please to: Children's Hospital Assoc. Inc. (North Oaks Guild II), 347 North Smith Ave., Ste. 501, St. Paul, MN 55102, Courage Kenny Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422, Habitat for Humanity Intl., 121 Habitat St., Americus, GA 31709-3498, or Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Pkwy. S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232.
