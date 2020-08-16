1/1
Bradford C. YOHO DVM
1935 - 2020
"Doc" 84 Years July 5, 1935-March 11, 2020 Passed away surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Cassius and Elsie Yoho. Survived by wife of 56 years, Carole; son, Darwyn (Julie) and daughter, Erin Jackman (Jeff); grandchildren, Alison and Ashley Yoho and Brady and Bella Jackman; brother, Trevor (Marla); and many other family and friends. Brad was a caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. Brad grew up in Duluth, Minnesota and graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1953. He was a proud Eagle Scout and studied and worked in the fields of X-ray technology, photography, and cinematography before he become interested in veterinary science. He graduated from University of Minnesota with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1968. He was one of the founding partners of both the Stillwater Equine Veterinary Clinic and the Stillwater Veterinary Clinic. Brad enjoyed many interests and in his earlier years was involved in showing and training hunting dogs and breeding, training, and racing Thoroughbred horses. He was instrumental in bringing girls hockey to the St. Croix Valley. In his later years, he enjoyed model trains, vintage automobiles and tractors. Upon retirement he and Carole spent their winters in Florida where he could spend time with his brother and sister-in-law and pursue their mutual classic car hobby. He spent his summers enjoying his first love, his four grandchildren. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Gables of Boutwell's Landing for their loving care and kindness during Brad's last year. Celebration of Life Tuesday, August 25, 5:00PM at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Service will be livestreamed at www.bradshaw funeral.com. Memorials may be directed to the University of Minnesota Foundation - College of Veterinary Medicine - Class of 1968 Scholarship Fund. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
