Bradford Stanley "Buddy" LEWIS


1948 - 2019
Bradford Stanley "Buddy" LEWIS Obituary
Age 70, died on August 27, 2019 at Carefree Living, Brainerd. Private family interment will be at a later date. Buddy was born on October 14, 1948. He graduated from Marshall High School, where he played football, hockey and baseball. He is survived by brother Herbert Lee Lewis and sister Nona Lynn (Lewis) Thomas and their families. He is preceded in death by parents, Wilbur Harold "Herb" and Norma Marie (Burris) Lewis. "In life and in death we belong to God."
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019
