|
|
Age 101 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Bradley was born, raised and lived his life in Highland Park, a true St. Paul guy. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After college he worked for Glenn L. Martin Co designing airplanes during World War II. After the war he built his career at 3M where he worked for over 35 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His creativity and attention to detail will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; and son Orrin. He is survived by his daughter, Leigh; granddaughters, Kamm and Amy; and great grandchildren, Lucy, Calvin, Olivia and Christopher. Private inurnment Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019