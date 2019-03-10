|
|
51, of Minneapolis, an incredible person, died on March 4, 2019. His intelligence, tastes in all things, sense of humor, talent and compassion touched everyone he encountered. He valued his lifelong career with the Media Loft "family" and was dedicated to performing service work in the recovery community. He will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by grandparents, Florence Jennings, C.L."Vern" & Neva Elliott, Fred & Rose Larson and mother-in-law, Maria Homstad. Survived by wife, Alexi; parents, Jim & LaNae Elliott, Ron & Janet Larson; sister, Elyse Elliott; sister-in-law Elisabeth Tillemans (Nicholas); father-in-law Robert Homstad; and many beloved uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on 3/24/19. Please email [email protected] by 3/15/19 to attend. Memorials to CaringBridge.org preferred to flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019