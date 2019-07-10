Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Brandon E. SAXBY

Brandon E. SAXBY Obituary
With overwhelming grief, the family of Brandon Saxby announces that on angels wings, he was taken to heaven on July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by grandpa, Robert Werkheiser, sister-in-law, Wende; great-grandmas and grandpas, and friends he has lost along his journey. Survived by loving parents, Calvin and Cheryl; twin brother, Nathan (Krissy); brother, Jamie (Crystal); grandma, Donna Werkheiser; aunt, Susan (Tim) Cagle; relatives, extended family and friends, especially housemates, Ashley and Crystal. Brandon was one of God's special children; put on earth to remind us all daily, what blessings we have. Brandon was never able to experience life as we know it, but was so alive, as visible through his beautiful blue eyes, contagious smile, heart of gold, and loving, jovial personality. Special Thank-You for the exceptional care given to Brandon by Provident Home Healthcare. You laughed with me, shed tears with me, and most of all, you loved me. Although our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing Brandon is up in heaven, doing all the things he was never able to do on earth. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gillette Specialty HealthCare. Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, July 11 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Thursday. Private interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
