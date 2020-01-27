|
Age 59, of Burnsville Survived by husband, Dan; children, Cavan "Alyssa" (Alex), Kelsey, Cullen (Ernie), and Lucas (Amber); mother, Virginia (Ron) Sorenson; brothers, Bret (Becka) Hoffman, Dean (Robin) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Teresa Hoffman and Kim Hoffman; parents-in-law, Patrick and Patricia Callahan. Preceded by father, Dale Hoffman; brothers, Alan and Kent Hoffman. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10 AM - 1 PM followed by Funeral Service at 1 PM, all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Family prefers, in lieu of flowers, memorials to ; and guests to wear Tie Dye or colorful clothing. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020