Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda "Beezy" CALLAHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda "Beezy" CALLAHAN Obituary
Age 59, of Burnsville Survived by husband, Dan; children, Cavan "Alyssa" (Alex), Kelsey, Cullen (Ernie), and Lucas (Amber); mother, Virginia (Ron) Sorenson; brothers, Bret (Becka) Hoffman, Dean (Robin) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Teresa Hoffman and Kim Hoffman; parents-in-law, Patrick and Patricia Callahan. Preceded by father, Dale Hoffman; brothers, Alan and Kent Hoffman. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10 AM - 1 PM followed by Funeral Service at 1 PM, all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Family prefers, in lieu of flowers, memorials to ; and guests to wear Tie Dye or colorful clothing. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -