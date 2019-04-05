|
|
Age 77, of Woodbury MN Passed away on April 1, 2019 Preceded in death by her father Charles, her brother Kenneth, sisters Beverly and Charlene, and sister-in- law Carol. She is survived by her son Eric, mother Dorothy, brother Mike (Sandy), brother-in-law Alva Leach and many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Elmwood, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Brenda spent her entire career working in Child Support Enforcement, Ramsey County Attorneys Office. She will be remembered for her fun personality, infectious laugh, great taste in large Art pieces and Amish furniture. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service Sunday (4/7) at 1:30 PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Visitation starting at 1:00 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2019