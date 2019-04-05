Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda J. MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda J. MARTIN Obituary
Age 77, of Woodbury MN Passed away on April 1, 2019 Preceded in death by her father Charles, her brother Kenneth, sisters Beverly and Charlene, and sister-in- law Carol. She is survived by her son Eric, mother Dorothy, brother Mike (Sandy), brother-in-law Alva Leach and many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Elmwood, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Brenda spent her entire career working in Child Support Enforcement, Ramsey County Attorneys Office. She will be remembered for her fun personality, infectious laugh, great taste in large Art pieces and Amish furniture. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service Sunday (4/7) at 1:30 PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. Visitation starting at 1:00 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now