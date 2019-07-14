|
Age 54 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the laughter and love of many family and friends on July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Robert; sisters, Becky and Kim. Survived by daughters, Katy and Leah and their father, Don; mother, Carolyn Petersen; brother, Todd; sister, Karla (David) Sobaski; nieces and nephews, Carrie, Shawn, Curtis, Jessica, Nicki and Tommy; also great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and her Deep Purple family. Brenda was a 1983 graduate of Simley High School. She began her working career as a manager at McDonald's, pursued her degree in marketing and communications and went to work for Guidant Financial and St. Jude Medical. Memorial Service 11 AM Tuesday, July 16th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. Memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019