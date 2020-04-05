Home

Brenda Marie BUHN

Brenda Marie BUHN Obituary
Age 62 Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. Brenda enjoyed yellow roses and crossword puzzles. It was important for her to instill love and respect to each of her sons. She was preceded in death by her mother Martha, father Richard and brother Randy. She is survived by four sons, Tony (Deidre), Bobby (Tonya), John and Shane; grandchildren, Braden, Silas, Madison, Duane and Marshall; her long-time partner David; siblings Deborah, Pamela, Marsha, Rhonda, David and Linda; many nieces and nephews; and several close friends. A small family interment will take place this summer.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
