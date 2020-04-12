|
May 25, 1938 – April 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents David & Patsy Raudenbush and sister Lucy Raudenbush Rush, Brenda is survived by children Hal (Maria) & granddaughter Kayla Griffin, David Griffin, Heather Griffin, Sasha Griffin, brother Peter (Helen) Raudenbush, sister Hilary (Fritz) Magnuson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in St. Paul, MN, Brenda is a graduate of The Summit School (1956) and Smith College (1960). For most of her adult life, she and her late husband Harry Leigh Griffin lived and raised their family in Atlanta, GA. Brenda was active in community affairs, education, adult literacy, helping those less fortunate and supporting her deep faith. She served as a hospice chaplain and Lay Cistercian. She loved all genres of music and always sang with both enthusiasm and great joy. She was an avid reader and loved movies from all eras. Her creative world included writing – two of her written works have been published, poetry, crafting hand-made greeting cards and photography. She was a lifelong student with a wide variety of interests. In her later life, she and her beloved partner Tom Stramoski traveled extensively and enjoyed camping in the wildernesses of our National Parks from Alaska to Texas and the Florida coast. Hers was a life of grace and all those whose lives were touched by her have been enriched and will miss her caring nature, clever humor and joie de vivre. She will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. A private service will be held at a future date to be named. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brenda's name to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020