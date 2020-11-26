1/1
Brendan W. BRUUN
Of St. Paul 50 years and 4 days old. Entered eternal life on November 23, 2020. Fought like a true warrior for 14 months against the enemy called cancer. Survived by loving parents, Don and Janeen Bruun; brother Matt (Connie Hall) Bruun; beautiful nieces, Dagny and Annika. Cousins Chris, Stacey and Shelley. Special friends Shannon, Marty Fly, Bill, Rosie and Marty G, Joel, Chip and the Blind Approach crew. Preceded in death by grandparents Elsie and Andy Papach, Clare and Bill Bruun, Aunt Nancy and Uncle Don Zuehlke and Uncle Rich Bruun. Special thanks to the HealthPartners Hospice staff: nurse Denise, care attendant Michelle, infusion nurses Helen and Sue and many others. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28 at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul (seating limited to 50). Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Lumen Christi website www.lumenchristicc.org and Facebook page. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of Bren's life will be planned for next spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mental Health Resources, Inc. 762 Transfer Road, Suite 21, St. Paul, MN 55114 or any cat or dog rescue organization. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
