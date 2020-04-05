|
|
June 17, 1994 – March 29, 2020 Age 25, of Woodbury, passed away of a short illness on 3/29/20. Benny loved playing hockey, laughter with friends, and spending time with his family. Survived by his loving wife Kathleen "Grace" (White), daughters Gemma (2 years), Stella (4 months) of Woodbury, mother Gorette of Cottage Grove, sisters Katelynne (Tim) Schilling and Krysten of Mashpee, MA, grandparents Maria & Carlos of E. Falmouth, MA, nephews Tyler, Gavin & Jackson, niece Kaylee, uncles Carlos (Barbara), Helder, Paulo, Manny & aunt Maria (Jeff) Cobak, other relatives, his hockey family & many friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020