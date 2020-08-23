Brian BURKE

Age 62, of Woodbury Passed away August 13, 2020. Brian never met a stranger he didn't like and always had a smile on his face. Preceded in death by father, John; mother, Ruth; brothers, Dan & Jeff. Survived by loving wife and best friend, Gail; daughter, Krystle; sons, Bill Swaim (Carmen), Ryan Swaim (Erin), Mike Halverson (Becky), Brothers, Kevin (Sue), Steven (Julie); sisters, Kiki (Dennis), Therese (Tom), Patty, Jackie; sister-in-law Sherry; grandchildren, Anthony, Chelsea, Kailey, Mariah, Amari, Hunter & Madison; great grandson, Weston; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Memorial Mass will be held at 2pm on August 29th, ST. STANISLAUS, 398 W. SUPERIOR ST., ST. PAUL, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Social distancing and mask mandates will apply. Memorials preferred.