Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Virginia, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian CERAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian CERAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian CERAR Obituary
Age 49 of West Lakeland Township Died August 31, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Survived by daughter, Katherine; Katherine's mother, Merideth; mother, JoAnn Roche; brothers, Joe (Jodi), Jeff (Pam); special friend Lois Reishus; Auntie Sue; stepmother, Marilyn Cerar; stepsisters Anne Barnes, Katie Roche, Kerry Fugere; nephews, Frank and Mark; niece, Brooklyn; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and dog, Mayhem. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; stepfather, Pat Roche. Brian graduated from Eveleth High School and from the UMD School of Engineering as an industrial engineer. He was a fine, caring, positive-thinking man with an outrageous sense of humor and a truly generous spirit. His advice was always simple, sound, and wise. He leaves a legacy of projects in wood, the work of his hands and his creative mind. He built things for everyone in his family: furniture, decks, bars, and mantels, and a magnificent treehouse for his beloved Katherine, his greatest legacy. Brian loved lake trout fishing and was always the camp cook after organizing phenomenal group trips to Canada to get away from the day-to-day demands and appreciate the beauty of the northern lakes. He enjoyed cooking as a hobby and produced beautiful gourmet meals to share with friends and family. His love of adventure is seen in all the activities he experienced throughout his life from sky diving to scuba diving and everything in between. He held fitness in high regard and finished many races: 5Ks, marathons, duathlons, and triathlons. He loved his home, his family, his lasting friends, and his devoted dog, Mayhem. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 8th at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. For family and friends on the Iron Range, a memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28 at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia, MN. Memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now