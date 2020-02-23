Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761

Brian D. OLSON

Brian D. OLSON Obituary
Passed away on February 12, 2020. Preceded in death by step-father, Aurelio Aguirre; father, Martin Olson; grandparents, Stewart & Lillian Diegnau; uncle, Douglas Diegnau; and aunts, Nancy LeClaire, Barbara (Michael) Sabanjo and Cynthia Diegnau. Survived by mother, Beverly Aguirre; sister, Kendra Olson; brother, Martin (Mariette) Olson; children, Amanda Strachota and Joshua Olson; grandchildren, Saleen and William Wiswell; step-siblings, Lisa (Jim) Brown, Frank Aguirre and Michelle (Brian) Mulcahey; former wife, Kim Olson; and nieces, nephew, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life from 1-4pm, with a Memorial Service at 1:30pm, on Sunday, Mar. 1st in the Community Room at 1045 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
