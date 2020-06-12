Brian "B" DuBOIS
Age 46 of St. Paul On June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by his mother Andrea Neid. Survived by his father Thomas; sister Amy (Paul) Meyers; brother Christopher (Jennie) DuBois; nephew Andrew and nieces Sydney & Noelle. Gathering 2PM with Memorial Service 3PM Sunday (6/14) at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Thank you for the love and support to the caregivers & friends at Reisco Inc.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
JUN
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
