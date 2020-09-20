1/
Brian HAUGEN
5/5/1966-9/8/2020 Brian Haugen, 54, was called to his eternal resting place, earning his final pair of wings on September 8, 2020. While vacationing in Las Vegas with his wife Traci and daughter Taylor to celebrate their 29th Wedding Anniversary, he was hospitalized with COVID and subsequently passed of COVID complications. Brian grew up in New Brighton where he graduated from Irondale HS. He went on to college at UND where he obtained his pilot's license, then continued to follow his passion of airplanes by proudly serving in the US Air Force, retiring as a Major after 23 years. Most recently, Brian worked at United Healthcare as a Regional Account Executive and was a resident of Andover, as well as a summer resident of Hudson, WI where he loved boating with family and friends. Due to the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private family interment will be held.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
