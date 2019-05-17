|
|
Age 55 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 14, 2019. Survived by his three sons, Tom, Joe and John; their mother, Susan; aunt, Cathy Carroll; cousins, Jimmy and Kevin Carroll and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday, May 20 at NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH (Stanford @ Prior Avenues, St. Paul) with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at the church. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to support his boys' education. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2019