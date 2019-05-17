Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Brian J. CAVANAGH

Brian J. CAVANAGH Obituary
Age 55 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 14, 2019. Survived by his three sons, Tom, Joe and John; their mother, Susan; aunt, Cathy Carroll; cousins, Jimmy and Kevin Carroll and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday, May 20 at NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH (Stanford @ Prior Avenues, St. Paul) with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at the church. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to support his boys' education. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2019
