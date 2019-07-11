|
|
Age 54 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly July 7, 2019 Preceded in death by father Ervin L. Mohs Sr.; sister Linda Mohs Larson; nephew Gregory Nelson Mohs. Survived by mother Arlene M. Mohs; siblings Ervin L. Mohs Jr. (Sandra Tiemann), Laurel (Robert) Austin; many nieces & nephews. Memorial Service Monday (7/15) 1:00 PM at WAKEFIELD PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING, 1860 Hazelwood St. at Ripley Ave., Maplewood. Memorials may be made to the family or donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019