Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
WAKEFIELD PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING
1860 Hazelwood St.at Ripley Ave.
Maplewood, MN
Brian J. MOHS

Age 54 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly July 7, 2019 Preceded in death by father Ervin L. Mohs Sr.; sister Linda Mohs Larson; nephew Gregory Nelson Mohs. Survived by mother Arlene M. Mohs; siblings Ervin L. Mohs Jr. (Sandra Tiemann), Laurel (Robert) Austin; many nieces & nephews. Memorial Service Monday (7/15) 1:00 PM at WAKEFIELD PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING, 1860 Hazelwood St. at Ripley Ave., Maplewood. Memorials may be made to the family or donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019
