|
|
Age 54, of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Circle Pines Passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Ronald; uncles, Richard & Stan Sellner. Survived by loving wife of 30 years, Cathleen; children, Kelly (Kevin) McCabe, Melissa (Mario), Ben & Eseta Sundlin; 7 grandchildren; mother, Sylvia; siblings, Kevin (Doreen), Karen (Kevin) Blatt & Sharon (Keith) Kennedy; also many other family & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, June 5th. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, June 6th, with visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Brian was a very caring, hardworking and humorous man who took a lot of pride in his family. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 3, 2019