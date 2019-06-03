Home

Brian J. SUNDLIN

Brian J. SUNDLIN Obituary
Age 54, of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Circle Pines Passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Ronald; uncles, Richard & Stan Sellner. Survived by loving wife of 30 years, Cathleen; children, Kelly (Kevin) McCabe, Melissa (Mario), Ben & Eseta Sundlin; 7 grandchildren; mother, Sylvia; siblings, Kevin (Doreen), Karen (Kevin) Blatt & Sharon (Keith) Kennedy; also many other family & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, June 5th. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, June 6th, with visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Brian was a very caring, hardworking and humorous man who took a lot of pride in his family. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 3, 2019
