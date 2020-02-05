|
Age 55, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Wayne; grandparents. Survived by son, Mark (Cristie); grandsons, Mark & Anthony; mother, JoAnn; brothers, Greg (Rose) & Steven (Terri); also nieces, nephews, cousins & friends, Brian loved being outdoors, boating, fishing and spending time with his grandsons and his dog, Chance. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, February 8th, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 3239 70th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020