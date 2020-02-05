Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church
3239 70th St.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Age 55, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Wayne; grandparents. Survived by son, Mark (Cristie); grandsons, Mark & Anthony; mother, JoAnn; brothers, Greg (Rose) & Steven (Terri); also nieces, nephews, cousins & friends, Brian loved being outdoors, boating, fishing and spending time with his grandsons and his dog, Chance. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, February 8th, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 3239 70th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020
