Brian "Bri" JOHNSON
Brian passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 60. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years Annie, son Seth, mother Delores "Jean" Johnson, brother Scott Johnson, sister Barb (Jeff) Slagerman, stepbrother Dale "Buzz" Johnson (Lauren), stepsister Vicky (David) Weiss, sis Beth Johnson and mother-in-law Ethel Ranniger. Brian was also beloved by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Brian also had loved ones who are no longer with us, his father Milton "Prince" Johnson, stepfather Dale Johnson, brother Bruce Johnson, stepsister Jacky Hemmett, sister-in- law Karen Veruk and father-in-law Orry Ranniger. Brians greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends, riding his motorcycle, golfing, watching football, golf and hockey (probably in that order) and hanging in his garage. Brian had a gift for making people happy. In memory of Brian make someone smile. The family will be having a private memorial.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
