Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Maternity of Mary Catholic Church
1414 Dale Street N.
St. Paul, MN
View Map

Brian Joseph YETTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Joseph YETTER Obituary
Age 57 of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cindy Sobiech; his parents Don & Joanne Yetter; a brother Glenn (Nicole) Yetter; his mother-in-law Marlys Sobiech; sisters- in-law Debbie Larson, Cheri (Dave) Motsko; and niece Jennifer (Josh) Kulp; nephews Mitch Yetter, Eric (Allyson) Larson and Mitch Motsko. Brian worked for thirty-four years with 3M in the Automotive, Marine, and Industrial markets retiring as National Channel Leader. Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Thursday April 2, 2020 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 Dale Street N., St. Paul. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -