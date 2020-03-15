|
Age 57 of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cindy Sobiech; his parents Don & Joanne Yetter; a brother Glenn (Nicole) Yetter; his mother-in-law Marlys Sobiech; sisters- in-law Debbie Larson, Cheri (Dave) Motsko; and niece Jennifer (Josh) Kulp; nephews Mitch Yetter, Eric (Allyson) Larson and Mitch Motsko. Brian worked for thirty-four years with 3M in the Automotive, Marine, and Industrial markets retiring as National Channel Leader. Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Thursday April 2, 2020 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 Dale Street N., St. Paul. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020