Age 59 of North St. Paul Passed away May 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Leona "Tootie" & Harley; nephew Christopher. Survived by siblings Peg Anderson, Daniel, Pam (Larry) VanKirk, Patti, Jerry (Brenda); special lifelong friends Tom (Christy) Campbell & their children Tommy & Madeline; nieces & nephews Erica (Mark) Cournoyer, Mike & Jake Buttermore, Tyler & Alex Smith, Andrew & Alleshia Makarenko; many other loved ones & friends. Memorial Service Saturday (5/4) 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019