Brian L. HOCKENBERGER
Age 80 Passed away on August 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Margaret and Ernest Hockenberger, his sister Ernestine, his brother Vincent, his brothers-in-law Tom Mahler and Brian DuFresne. Survived by his wife Margaret Hockenberger, his son David Weller and 4 grandsons and 2 great grandchildren. Brian will be missed by his loving brother Bill, and sisters Mary Lou (Albertson) and Cathy (DuFresne) and his brother-in-law Gil Albertson. Brian graduated Mechanic Arts High School class of 1958. He received his Associates Degree in Social Work from Inver Hills Community College. Brian was a long time member of the Downtown Al Anon Club in St. Paul, MN. He sat on the Board of Directors for several years. Brian was proud of his 46 years sobriety and he helped many people who found their way to his meetings. Brian easily made friends and had so many. Due to the COVID–19 Virus Brian's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Goodbye Mr. B.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
