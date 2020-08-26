1/1
Brianna Kelli VALENTINE
Age 19 of Red Wing, Minnesota Lost her brave battle with a Liver Disease on August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Judy Kelm and Geraldine and Henry Valentine. Survived by father Timothy Valentine and mother Linda Kelm. Sister, Angela Valentine (Dave), brothers, Dave Valentine (Kristin), Brian Valentine, Adam Valentine (Kailee), and Josh Kelm. Loving Fiance Glenn Wicks. Many Aunt's, uncle's, nieces, nephews, cousins, Friends and best friend Kali. Brianna aspired to be a Child Counselor one day. She was a lover of all animals, had a great sense of humor and always stood up for the underdog. Her fun nicknames were Muggs by daddy and Baby Red by grandpa Bill. She will be so incredibly missed by everyone and we will never forget her. Celebration of Life will be on Friday, August 28th 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans Rest Camp (Pavillion)11300 180th St. Marine in St Croix, Mn 55047. --





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Veterans Rest Camp (Pavillion)
