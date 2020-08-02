1/
Bridget A. VOTEL
Age 64, of Minneapolis Died unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020 A Celebration of Life will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis Saturday, August 8th, outside on the lower level of the Garden Mausoleum at 10:00 AM. Respectfully request participants wear facemasks. To honor Bridget, a fund has been set up at St. Catherine University. To make a donation, please make check payable to St. Catherine University, in memo note "Bridget Votel Fund". Please mail to St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105. Attn: Elizabeth Halloran.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
